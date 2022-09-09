Ogun: Truck crushes pregnant woman, minor to death

A pregnant woman and a minor have been crushed to death by a truck along Abeokuta–Ibadan expressway in Ogun state.

The accident which involved a DAF truck with registration number, BDJ 112 XF, was reportedly caused as a result of brake failure, causing it to crash into a building where it killed the two occupants of the house.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident.

The spokesperson of TRACE said the truck was traveling to Ibadan from Ewekoro when the driver lost control and rammed into the building.

Mr Akinbiyi added that police officers were deployed to the scene of the incident to prevent youths who were angered by the accident from causing chaos.

He further said, “corpses of the pregnant woman and male minor, have been deposited at Odeda General Hospital morgue while the remaining accident victims rescued to Ajitola Hospital At Kila, for medical treatment.

“This (accident) is a sad and an unfortunate incident coming against the backdrop of reported crashes that have happened back to back for the past three days across the state.

“The dead victims in this unfortunate incidence were occupants of the building, living and domiciled there in.”