Ogun West monarchs back Dapo Abiodun’s re-election

The Eselu of Iselu, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has clarified that monarchs in Ogun West senatorial zone are still backing the ambition of Governor Dapo Abiodun to seek re-election in 2023.
The monarch said the clarification was necessary against the backdrop of the recent purported endorsement of the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, by the Olu of Ilaro and paramount ruler of Yewa, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.
According to an open letter signed by Oba Akinyemi, Oba Olugbenle acted alone by his endorsement of Otegbeye and the views he expressed on the occasion were his personal position and not that of the entire Yewa monarchs who recently affirmed their support for Governor Abiodun.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- UNESCO: 10 million girls at risk of early marriage
- Kogi government to sue Dangote Cement over Obajana plant ownership
- NHIA adopts renewable energy to boost health insurance ecosystem
- Flood: Seriake Dickson raises alarm as food, fuel scarcity hit Bayelsa
- FRSC warns motorists to avoid second-hand tyres
- Kebbi chief magistrate probed for ‘slapping’ lawyer, 2 others
- Orji Kalu applauds ASUU for suspending strike
- IPOB’s lawyer: Nigerian government has no option but to obey appeal court, free Nnamdi Kanu
- National Security Council insists Nnamdi Kanu only discharged, not acquitted
- Lagos man gets 21 years jail term for stabbing woman to death
Oba Akinyemi said the Olu of Ilaro’s endorsement of Otegbeye on October 5 was at variance with his earlier open endorsement of Governor Abiodun on August 14 where he asked indigenes of Yewa not to contest against Governor Abiodun.
‘’To enable the good sons and daughters of Yewa Division, other citizens of Ogun State, and the general public not to be fed with any distorted information, I am using this medium to announce that the prayer offered by Kabiyesi Olugbenle for the success of Barrister Biyi Otegbeye was His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole Olugbenle’s personal opinion. It does not reflect the position of all the Members of the Yewa Traditional Council.
‘’Interestingly, no Yewa monarch out of the 53 members of the Yewa Traditional Council was at the venue where Kabiyesi Olugbenle prayed for the success of Barrister Biyi Otegbeye.’’