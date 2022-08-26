Ohanaeze Lagos disowns ‘political forum’

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter has said that as a socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze, doesn’t have a political association and lampooned those who founded an association called, Ohanaeze Political Forum.

The socio-cultural organization in a press conference yesterday presided over by newly elected executive members led by chief Sunday Ossai, also called Stainless stated that an election was conducted by the organization on the 16th of June 2022 which brought in a new exco led by chief Ossai, based on the electoral guideline stipulated by Ohanaeze worldwide constitution and Lagos chapter bye-law, on a four-year single term, without any option of renewal or tenure elongation.

Speaking about what he called excesses of the former president, Ossai said, “The former president, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, still parading himself as the president of Ohanaeze Lagos State baffles Ndigbo in Lagos because what he is doing is a sacrilege, even when an election has been conducted and a winner emerged. We cannot go on offensive or physical combat. We are doing everything within the ambit of the law to get him out of the Ohanaeze secretariat.

On the reason the Lagos State government still relates with the former president, Ossai said, “He is still on the protocol list of the Lagos State government which is why they still listen to him. Once we conduct our inauguration in September all of that will stop.”

According to the communiqué presented by the group, “The tenure of the former President, Ogbonna ended on June 16th 2022 and he has ceased to function as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State president.

The communiqué which was read by Eze Tony Greig Anosike states, “Solomon Ogbonna is parading himself as the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and apex leader of Ohanaeze Political Forum. This is unconstitutional and in total disregard and breach of Ohanaeze national constitution and Lagos chapter bye-law.

“There is nothing like the Ohanaeze Political Forum anywhere in Nigeria or abroad. Ohanaeze is a socio-cultural organisation that binds all Ndigbo together anywhere in the world

“This is to inform the general public that Chief Solomon Ogbonna is an impostor and anyone dealing with him in the capacity of Ohanaeze President is doing so at his or her own risk and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos uses this medium to distance itself from his activities and all the political jobbers that went to Lagos house to belittle Ohanaeze for a token. This is unacceptable!

“Ogbonna went to governor’s house Marina Lagos with some disgruntled elements to show Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, a gift they wanted to present to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos won’t want Asiwaju’s name to be linked to any fraudulent organisation in the name of politics,” he said.

The State woman leader of Ohanaeze, Mrs. Jane Okoro said that the newly elected exco is still lying low because the inauguration has not taken place, noted that once that happens in September, activities will kick off in earnest, even as she expressed optimism in the capacity of the new exco to take the organisation to the next level

Eze Godwin Okafor, Eze Agboyi Ketu, popularly called Eze Winco said that the exco is fully prepared to lead Ndigbo in Lagos State, stressing that as soon as the September inauguration takes place, Ogbonna would be compelled to vacate its secretariat because it is not his personal office.

Eze Tony Greig Anosike, Eze Ndigbo in Onigbongbo, said, “Ndigbo in Lagos is disappointed with the conduct of Ogbonna. It was Ogbonna who appointed the electoral committee that elected chief Sunday Ossai as his successor. We are surprised at his actions. It tells that he is intoxicated by power, which is why he is acting outside the constitution. We are Ezes, and we are responsible, and wouldn’t like to start fighting him, but will handle him with wisdom and ensure that he vacates the secretariat. His tenure has ended and he cannot go against the constitution to continue to occupy the office because the office acquired during his tenure doesn’t make it his personal property.

“The executives have already said that their inauguration will be coming up in September, after that the leadership of Ohanaeze will make an official statement and present him officially to the leadership of Lagos State government,” he said.

When asked about the position of the organization since Ogbonna has declared himself a member of the APC, he said, “In making that statement he has indicted himself because Ohanaeze is a socio-political organization.

Chief Sunnex Ononeze, deputy president of Ohanaeze, said, “When Ogbonna was president, I served as the chairman of chairmen, and our tenure ended. I was elevated to the position of deputy president from local government chairman. Ogbonna is supposed to drop the baton. If Chief Onwughalu didn’t step down after his tenure, Ogbonna wouldn’t have become the president. Claiming that he has a court for tenure elongation doesn’t arise at all. What we are talking about is a constitutional issue, and Ogbonna should respect the constitution.

“We advise those following Ogbonna to retrace their steps. They would go to the Governor to deceive him, it is not right,” he said.

Barr Temple Nnedum, woman Leader of Ohanaeze, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), while reacting to the claimed tenure elongation by court, which has authorized Ogbonna to remain in office for another four years term, Nnedum said, “This is a socio-cultural organisation, Ogbonna collaborated with some people and deceived the court that there was an out of court settlement and requested that his tenure be elongated. We want Lagos State to know that he is a fraudster, an imposter because he has finished his tenure in line with the constitutional requirement. He was the seventh president of Lagos State Ohanaeze, and none of his predecessors has done what he’s doing.

The President General of Ohanaeze worldwide has warned Ogonna before and he will be in Lagos to address this issue soon. Ogbonna constituted the electoral committee that brought Ossai to office, so why is he still there when there is a successor?