Oil theft: House to probe destruction of illegal bunkering vessel in Niger Delta

The House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the circumstances and reason for the recent destruction of the illegal oil bunkering vessel by security operatives in the Niger Delta.

It said the vessel should have been preserved for evidence in the prosecution of the matter.

The resolution was sequel to the consideration of a motion under matters of urgent public importance moved by Onofiok Luke from Akwa Ibom State at plenary.

Presenting the motion, titled “Urgent Need to Investigate the Circumstances of the Setting Ablaze of Oil Vessels Allegedly Involved in Oil Theft by Security Operatives”, Luke noted that oil theft is a problem that had existed for a long time in the Niger Delta and had caused serious environmental degradation of the region.

He said the unhealthy development had also negatively impacted on the revenue generation of Nigeria, causing the country to lose 470, 000 barrels per day, amounting to $700 million monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL

“There have been several new reports that high-powered technology is applied in the stealing of crude oil (particularly at Forcados line) and transported through a four-kilometre pipeline to a platform in the sea with as much as 200 barrels of crude oil reported to have been stolen every day from the location since 2014.

“The responsiveness of the private security firm (Tantita Security Services) in curbing oil theft led to apprehending an illegal oil bunkering vessel and handing same to the security agency.”

”The House is disturbed by the reported destruction of the said vessel by security operatives instead of preserving same as evidence for prosecution purposes,” he said.