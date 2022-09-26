Olusegun Obasanjo to commission 29km road in Akwa Ibom

A former president of Nigeria, President Olusegun Obasanjo, would today, Monday, Commissíon the dualized 29km Etinan-Ndon Eyo road with two cable bridges and spur from Mbioto-Ekpene Nten in Etinan to Ikot Akpan in Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Special Assistant on Research and Documentation to the Governor, Mr Essien Ndueso told newsmen ahead of Obasanjo’s arrival in the State that also slated for commissioning today is the 2.59km Atiamkpat-Ikot Ese Ishiet road with spur in Onna LGA.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He pointed out that the Etinan-Ndon Eyo road, constructed by a Chinese firm Wischino Engineering (WE), used to be a death trap over the years, before the intervention by the current administration.

He noted that his boss has kept his promise that his administration would link every part of the state with enduring road network, adding that the administration has done over more than 1000 kilometers of roads across the length and breadth of the state.

His words: “The Etinan -Ndon Eyo Road, first of its kind in Akwa Ibom State with two cable bridges, will be commissioned by Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“You can recall that in July last year, Chief Obasanjo was also in Akwa Ibom State to commission the 1km flyover constructed by Governor Emmanuel’s administration at Ikot Oku Ikono in Uyo.

“The dualised Etinan-Ndon-Eyo road handled by a Chinese construction firm, Wizchino Engineering, connects several communities in Etinan and Onna with the East-West road and grants access to the industrial belt of the State.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“The dual carriage-six lanes road also comes with walkways, street lighting, cable bridges. It has three beautiful roundabouts, adorned with two Dakkada icons. This road used to be a death trap especially the Ekpene Ukpa bridge.

“Many people lost their lives on the old Ekpene Ukpa bridge, before Governor Emmanuel came to the rescue. The state of the bridge then was a nightmare, horrifying. But today the nightmare is over. Now people can travel on this road to their homes without any fear.

“This government has also made sure that the Udung Uko local government area created since 1996 without a single asphalted road by previous administration, today can boast of good network of roads. The same applies to Obot Akara , Ini and Oruk Anam council areas of the state”.