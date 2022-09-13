Ondo bans night clubbing, motorcycle operations

In a bid to rid the state of criminal minded persons and group, the Ondo state government has banned night clubbing and night motorcycle operations.

The Special Adviser on Security matters, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said in a statement in Akure, that the government has ordered the resume enforcement of the ban on Motorcycle Operations outside 6am-6pm, Night Club activities beyond 12 midnight.

Adeleye added that also banned was the use of vehicles with tinted glasses without permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

He added that “All security agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.

“The determination of the administration of Rotimi Akeredolu, to ensure the protection of lives and property of the good people of Ondo State remains a top priority. Adeleye added.