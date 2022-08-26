Ondo government upgrades Olowa, Owa-Ale, others to first class monarchs

Ondo State Government has upgraded some traditional rulers across the state to different grades.

Few of the Obas who were elevated from grade ‘B’ to ‘A’ included Olowa of Igbara-Oke; Ojomo-Luda of Ijebu-Owo; Owa-Ale of Iyometa Ikare Akoko; Elemure of Emure; Olupele of Ipele; Alara of Ilara-Mokin; Olujare of Ijare; Olumoru of Imoru; Ogbolu of Itaogbolu; Oloba of Oba-Ile; Odogbo of Omi; Orunja of Odigbo; Okiti of Iju; among others.

Briefing journalists shortly after the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Akure, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, disclosed that the council also resolved and regularised disputed stools in the state.

Ademola-Olateju, however, added that the issue of paramountcy is still pending and awaiting the amendment of the State’s Chieftaincy Law.

She said: “Some persons have been parading themselves as Olofun of Irele in Irele Local Government and Olu of Igodanlisa in Okitipupa Local Government without the approval of the SEC, which has decided that such persons, be arrested and investigated for their infractions against the Ondo State Chieftaincy Law.

The commissioner also disclosed that the SEC has mandated that there shall be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the state governor.

“The SEC also noted the permit granted for the observance of traditional festivals in the state. The government hereby reiterates that there shall be no closure of markets without the approval of the governor. Where approval is granted, such approval shall be limited to the Oba’s market alone, not shops in residential areas.

“In addition, we discussed the use of Yoruba language in communication as government interfaces with the people and its officers. At the SEC, we decided that we encourage the use of Yoruba or other native languages like Ijaw, Ikale, Ilaje, as the case may be in our communication.”

Also, the Ondo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, said: “You will recall that sometimes ago, Ondo State Government set up Justice Ajama Panel to look into chieftaincy matters in the state in which the report was submitted about eight years ago.

“The Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration has decided to implement the report submitted by that panel. This has given birth to the recommendations that have been approved by the SEC to the effect that some Obas have been upgraded from grade ‘C’ to ‘B’, and some from “”B to “A.”

Titiloye, however, said that those promoted should await government White Paper on their elevation, which would soon be published.

Also, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Akinwumi Sowore, and his Energy, Mines and Mineral Resources counterpart, Mr. Razaq Obe, added that government would make the recognition and elevation of traditional rulers a continuous exercise, saying that government would soon look into other cases which have not been attended to.