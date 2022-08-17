Ondo governor to give N50,000 to any resident who expose kidnappers

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has promised to give N50,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of kidnappers and other criminals in the State.

He spoke through Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, after the weekly State Executive Council.

He explained that the move was aimed at encouraging citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of N50,000.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits and terrorists.

“The Toll Free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area.”

He said government would protect anybody who reports or gives useful information about criminal activities in his area.