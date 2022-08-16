Ondo lawmaker: ₦50 million scholarship scheme not from NDDC coffers

The lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency, Hon Bunmi Tunji Ojo, has said that the ₦50 million Scholarship scheme he launched for students of tertiary institutions in his constituency was not from the coffers of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Ojo said the scheme was part of his education support drive to help reduce the burden of education on parents as well as ensure that no child is denied access to quality education.

Ojo, who is Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, spoke in a statement in Akure.

He said allegation that the N50m was from the NDDC scholarship scheme for Niger Delta students was spurious and unfounded lies.

A Niger Delta leader, High Chief Bibopere Ajube, had accused Ojo of diverting the NDDC scholarship to his Akoko constituency.

But Ojo who spoke through his aide, Babatunde Alao, said the ₦50 million scholarship scheme was from his personal purse to empower his people.

He said the scholarship initiatives were amongst numerous programmes sponsored by the BTO Foundation including free UTME forms and free medical outreach.

According to him: “How can the form for NDDC Scholarship be placed for download on BTO’s personal website?

“Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s role as the Chairman, House Committed on NDDC is oversight, nothing more. He does not execute projects.”