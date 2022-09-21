Two Ondo monarchs docked for impersonation

Two monarchs in Ondo State, Oba Ademola Idowu Oloworiyibi, the Olufon of Irele and Adeyemi Akinde, the Olu of Igodan Lisa, have been arraigned before an Akure Magistrate Court for illegally parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The court last week ordered Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi, to arrest and present them at the next court sitting.

They were docked following a suit filed by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye.

In the suit, both traditional rulers werr alleged to unlawfully assume the chieftaincy title of Olofun of Irele and Olu of Igodan Lisa contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo state.

They were said to have permitted themselves to be installed as well as parading themselves in royal regalia without the approval of Ondo State Executive Council and in contravention of section 15(1) and (2) of the Chiefs Law of Ondo State.

Six Chiefs in Irele Community who were said to be responsible for the ascension of Oloworiyibi as Olofun of Irele were also docked.

They are Ebielemi Akintola, Orukotan Fadayomi, Akiyesi Owoloye, Adebayo Olowoboye, Olosusi Mesagan and Igbekele Olajide.

They were charged on two counts charge of conspiracy and illegal installation of monarch without government approval.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice pleaded for time to look into the case and also allow the police put things in order.

Lawyers for the defendants, Olarewaju Jaiyeoba and Kayode Adebusi urged the court to grant the defendants bail based on their status.

But the Attorney General opposed the bail application of the Akinde.

He said he refused to appear before the court until he was arrested by men of the Amotekun Corps.

Presiding Magistrate, F. A. Aduroja, released the Olu of Igodan to the Amotekun Corps and charged that he appears on the next adjourn date.

The case was adjourn to October 19, 2022.

Aduroja granted bail to Oloworiyibi in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum.

The six chiefs were also granted bail to the sum N1m and a surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case to October 26, 2022.