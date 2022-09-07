Ooni of Ife marries new wife Mariam Ajibola

After several months of speculations, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has married Mariam Ajibola Anako as his new wife.

This is coming barely ten months after his estranged wife, Naomi Silekunola, announced their separation on social media.

The latest development was made known by Moses Olafare, the Director of Media and Publicity to Ooni in a series of videos uploaded on social media.

Ooni’s elder brother, Sooko Adegboyega Ogunwusi, and the monarch’s other siblings were also present at the ceremony.

The Ooni’s new wife is reportedly an Ebira lady in Kogi State, her mother hails from Erin-Ile in Kwara and her family lives in Ilorin.