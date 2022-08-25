Orji Kalu: Why Nigerian government must prioritise ASUU issue

Former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prioritise the issues surrounding the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with a view to ensuring an end to the industrial action no matter the price.

Kalu, who is the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, stated this on Thursday in a short post on his verified Facebook page.

The Senator appealed to the Federal Government to do everything possible to bring an immediate end to the strike for the sake of some lecturers who have no other source of income and undergraduates who are likely to lose interest in education if the strike doesn’t end anytime soon.

“For the sake of the lecturers who have no other source of income but salaries earned. For the sake of the undergraduates who may lose interest in education should the strike not end soon, I appeal to the Federal Government to reconsider their stance and make a deal that would lead to the end of the ASUU strike,” part of the post read.

He pointed out that some stakeholders, who are directly affected by the lingering strike, as are being drained due to the refusal of the government to reach an amicable agreement with the striking union.

“The consequences of the strike are also financially draining for many of us. Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation management just informed me of how the foundation has spent over N300 million on our ASUU friends across the country.

“There is global economic challenges and Nigeria is not an exemption but the Federal Government must prioritize the ASUU issues and call off the strike no matter the price,” Kalu added.