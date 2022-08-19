Osun election: Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Ademola Adeleke’s candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit seeking the nullification of Ademola Adeleke’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu struck down the suit on the ground that the plaintiff lacked locus standi to institute the case.

The plaintiff in the suit, Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman, had dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP and Adeleke before the court seeking order to void and set aside the submission of Adeleke’s name to INEC on the ground of unlawful action.

The grouse of the plaintiff was that Adeleke’s name was hurriedly submitted by PDP on March 11, as against between March 14 to 18, as contained in INEC’s guidelines.

Adeleke’s name having not been submitted within the period fixed by INEC, the plaintiff asked the court to declare the submission illegal, unlawful, null and void and be set aside.

However, Justice Egwuatu struck out the suit on the ground that the said Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukman lacked locus standi to have instituted the case.