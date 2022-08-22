Osun monarch spotted clearing bushes with community members

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi Telu 1, has been spotted alongside other members of the Iwo community clearing bushes in the town.

A video posted via the monarch’s Instagram page on Sunday featured him wielding a cutlass to clear an expanse of land.

Oluwo explained that the exercise, which involved other prominent community members, was for “spreading love” and promoting togetherness among the people of Iwo.

“Love your own with passion. It’s not about king/Oluwo cutting grass; it is about community love for the city!

“Paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi Telu 1; President Iwo Board of Trustees, Professor Lai Olurode; and others doing community work this morning.

“Please don’t ask us why we did not use lawn mowers or labourers. This is bringing our Iwo people together, spreading love,” the caption read.