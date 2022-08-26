Owo killings: Kogi community writes NHRC to ensure diligent investigation

Following the arrest and subsequent parading of suspected attackers of the Owo Catholic Church in Ondo State by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Lucky Irabor, the Eika Solidarity Forum, Okehi Local Government Area, of Kogi state, has written a passionate appeal to the Executive Secretary National Human Rights Commission to ensure thorough and diligent investigation.

The protest letter signed by the Forum Chairman, Onimisi Aliyu, the copy of which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Lokoja read in parts.

The appeal tittled “Petition on Gross Violations of Human Rights and incarceration of Abubakar Otuhuo Momoh and three others by Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor”, is in respect of Abubakar Otuhuo Momoh,who is a community leader, trained laboratory technician and the proprietor of the Jamaatul Muslimeen Academy, Eika

He was arrested alongside two of his JSS 2 students, Aliyu Yusuf and Ishaq Awal including Idris Malik, a trainee Nurse.

“Sir, We the Members of Eika Ohizenyi Solidarity Forum wish to appeal to your offices to intervene in the arrest and subsequent parading of four of our members for alleged involvement in the shooting at Owo Catholic Church, Ondo state.

“Although, human beings could be unpredictable, we are convinced about the impeccable characters of Abubakar Otuhuo Momoh, a former Community leader, a trained Laboratory technician, proprietor, Jamaatul Muslimeen Academy Eika”, the Forum stated.

According to the the petition, Otuhuo Momoh was arrested on the first of August, 2022 alongside Idris Abdulmalik , a trainee Nurse, and two SS2 students of his School, Masters Aliyu Yusuf and Ishag Awwal in their homes.

“In as much as we may not want to preempt the security agencies on how to do their Job , we believe that they were hasty in arriving at the conclusion.

“We have known them for many years in the community without trace of criminal tendencies, hence, we were shocked to see them being paraded for a grievous crime of shooting worshippers in a hallowed Catholic Church in Owo Ondo state.

“Although, the Security Agencies said investigation is ongoing, we charge them to be discreet and above board to avoid the innocent being punished for offence they did not commit.

“We believe that they should be treated as innocent until proved otherwise by the competent Court of Law.

“However, we urge your good offices to ensure that their Fundamental Human Rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, Chapter 2 and Chapter 4 is guaranteed.