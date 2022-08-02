Oyo Amotekun intercepts truck load of travelers from Zamfara

No fewer than one hundred and forty travelers from Zamfara State have been intercepted in Ibadan by the Amotekun Corps.

The interception followed a tip off by a concerned citizen who raised alarm about the truck load of travellers at Bodija Market, Ibadan.

It was gathered that the travellers, who were intercepted around Bodija-UI axis, were allegedly heading to Ogere town in Ogun state.

Newsmen further learnt that some of the travellers were said to have jumped off the truck and ran away on sighting the corps.

Xtra.net reports that Amotekun corps in collaboration with other security agencies searched the intercepted truck to ascertain their mission.

Speaking with journalists on the development, Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on Arewa, Alhaji Ahmed Mutala expressed displeasure at the number of people in the truck considering the security situation in the country, He noted that incriminating was found on the travellers after the thorough search.

He said the State Government would liase with the Zamfara Government and look at ways of returning the travelers.