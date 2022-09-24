Oyo commissioner commends staff for winning 2021 most efficient ministry award

Oyo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barrister Temilolu Ashamu, commended all the staffers of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, for earning the Ministry award of most efficient Ministry in the State, during 2021 Oyo state productivity day.

The Commissioner gave the commendation at the Ministry Conference Room, saying the award should spur the staff to do more in working more for the development of the State.

He appreciated governor Makinde for prioritizing the welfare of workers and giving them an enabling environment for them to perform their duty excellently.

While applauding all staff and management of the Ministry, He said the successes recorded so far in the Ministry cannot have been recorded if not for their support and co-operations.

He noted with delight that the management team of the Ministry deserves commendation and eulogy for cooperation with him in the implementation of programmes, projects and policies in line with the mandate given to the Ministry by the present Administration.

Ashamu further explained that when civil servants show more dedication, punctuality and honesty in the discharge of their duties, it will help in taking the state to a greater level.

He, therefore, enjoined the staff of the ministry to be more committed and dedicated to discharging their statutory duties in their various departments.

He appealed to staff and the general public to support the Governor’s second-term ambition in the Office so as to allow him to complete his good works.