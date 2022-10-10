Oyo government deploys military, others to rescue abducted farmers

The Oyo State Government has deployed a security team to Ipapo/Iseyin axis in the Oyo North Senatorial District to rescue some farmers.

Gunmen had stormed the farm settlement on Saturday, whisking away four farmers in the Ipapo/Iseyin axis.

A day after the incident, the state government appealed to the people of Ipapo to be calm, pledging efforts in addressing the issue.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Adeniyi Adebisi said a security team comprising police and the military has been dispatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He stated that though the ugly incident happened outside the State Farm Settlement (Ipapo/Iseyin), the Oyo State Government prioritises the protection of the life and properties of every resident of the State, farmers inclusive.

“The government pledges to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones,” the statement read.

“The military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators,” the statement by the Commissioner for Information read.

“It is in pursuant of this that all security agencies in the State including the Nigerian Army have been mobilized to the area and are in hot pursuit of the criminals.”

He assured Oyo residents that the state government is collaborating with security agencies to rescue the abductees within the shortest possible time and prevent the re-occurrence of the sad event.