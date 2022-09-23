Oyo government rolls out events to celebrate 62nd national independence day

In commemoration of this year’s Independence Day celebration, the Oyo state government has unveiled the lined-up activities earmarked to celebrate the day, with the theme tagged ‘Strength in Unity’.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Asiwaju ‘Seun Fakorede, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ibadan.

According to him, the 62nd Independence day anniversary will commence with the special thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St Peters Aremo, Ibadan, on Sunday 25th September 2002 by 9.00 am, urging the Christian faithfuls among the political office holders, Civil /public servants to grace the significant event.

While stating that a special plenary session of the Youth Parliament will hold at Oyo State House of Assembly at 10.00 am on Monday 26th September 2022, He added that Quiz and Essay Competition organized for the primary and secondary School Students will take place in the Conference room of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on Tuesday 27th September 2022 at 10.00 am.

The statement equally maintained that Tug of War involving military and paramilitary operatives in the state will take place at the Car Park of the office of Executive Governor of Oyo State, Secretariat Ibadan, with a cultural game known as ‘ayò olópón’.

He explained that the Independence walk, which is expected to kick off at the Government House Arcade at 10.00 am on Thursday, September 27, 2022, would involve the participation of political office holders, top government functionaries, OYRTMA personnel Man-O-War, Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC and paramilitary officers in the state.

Similarly, a special Jumat Service will hold at the Government House, Mosque, Agodi Ibadan at 1.00 pm on Friday 30th September 2022, and Muslim faithfuls have been urged to converge on the mosque to pray for Nigeria.

The grand finale of the independence day celebration will take place at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Saturday 1st October 2022 at 8.00 am.

The highlights of the programme will include the March past by the primary school students, Voluntary Organisations, Cyclists, and Artisans.

Similarly, the Cultural Display by the Oyo State Cultural Troupe and the Cultural Troupe of Bishop Philips Academy, Ibadan will entertain the guests at the event.

The Commissioner assured that prizes will be distributed to the schools that excel and have outstanding performances in the various competitions organized to mark the annual national anniversary.

He, however, appealed to the parents and guardians to release their children/wards to participate actively in the celebration, stressing that State Government will provide adequate security to guarantee the safety of lives and properties throughout the period of celebration.