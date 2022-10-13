Oyo government seeks teachers’ cooperation to transform education sector

The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Rahman Abdulraheem, has appealed to teachers in the state to key-in into the government’s resolve to bring back the lost glory of the education sector.

He also restated the determination of the present administration to transform the sector.

Abdulraheem spoke at the 2022 edition of the World’s Teacher’s Day celebration held at the Kakanfo Inn, Main Hall, Ibadan. He tasked teachers to reciprocate the good gesture of the government through their unflinching support, cooperation and dedication to its education programmes.

The commissioner noted that the restiveness which is bedeviling the academic system can be curbed through the resolutions to ensure adequate surveillance of happenings in schools and by taking appropriate actions.

Abdulraheem thanked the leadership of NUT in the state for its contribution towards the achievements made so far saying “we still look forward to more of the collaborations.

“Our effort to redirect education sector calls for the enhanced synergy as we cannot afford to leave anyone behind.”

Chairman of Oyo State NUT, Mr Raji Ismail, in his address said that this year’s celebration was aimed at complementing the efforts of the state government whose leadership foresight had changed the educational narratives in the state.

In view of this, he said that the leadership of NUT deemed it fit to sponsor a programme entittled ‘NUT Quiz Compettition Among Public Secondary Schools in Oyo State,’ while a total of eight teachers were selected through the effort of experts drawn from the State Universal Basic Education Board, Teaching Service Comission and the Ministry of Education as the best teachers in the state.

He added also that the union’s programme also covered primary school through a sporting activity, which will soon be kick-started across the state.

He appealed to the government to work on the following areas of interest to teachers in the state, namely prompt recruitment of qualified teachers into the primary sub-sector of the school system, prompt release of approved school grants, implementation of the policy on 40/65 years elongation of service and years of retirement age of teacher and reconstruction of the NUT state secretariat at Oluyole Estate, Ring Road Ibadan.

Former chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and NUT, Honourable Ibrahim Bolomope, while delivering the anniversary lecture themed, ‘The Reformation of Education Begins with Teacher,’ noted that education is in a perpetual state of evolution; it had moved beyond the classroom, hence, teachers are to transform their teachings to meet up with the new trends.

“They should ensure that the curriculum, pedagogy learning materials, school and learning environments are meaningful in the natural political, economic and cultural context,” he said.

He reiterated that “education is a joint venture and all parties in the venture must be seen to be investing in order that benefits may be abundant and assured.

“The teachers, pupils, society and indeed government must all be willing to pay some price.”