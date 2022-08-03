The Oyo Police Command has said all 147 passengers stopped at Bodija market were farmers and traders going to Ogere in Ogun State contrary to speculations they were terrorists.

A statement by Oyo Police spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, said the truck and its passengers were later escorted out and handed over to security personnel in Ogun State.

He clarified the travellers in the blue Iveco truck, BWR 143XD, driven by Abdulahi Aliu, 30, came from Namuda, Zamfara State to continue their enterprises in Ogere, Ogun state.

He also said a team of Police, DSS, and Amotekun operatives thoroughly searched the truck to rule out any chances that it had been used to transport inmates who escaped from correctional centres.

Eight motorcycles, bean bags and onions meant to be dropped off with their owners at Bodija market were discovered during the search.