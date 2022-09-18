Oyo kingmaker dies

One of the Oyomesi (kingmakers), the Alapinni of Oyoland, High Chief, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, is dead.

It was learnt that he died early Sunday morning during a battle with undisclosed sickness.

He would be buried according to Islamic rites this afternoon within the family compound.

It was gathered that one of his daughters, Badira, was married to the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The Oyo East local government has announced the passing away of the kingmaker in a statement.

“Inahilahi wahinahilai rojibuna! With a heavy heart, andp submission to the will of Allah, the Management of Oyo East L.G regrets to announce the passing of the High Chief, the Alapinni of Oyo Land, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu early this morning Sunday 18th Sept. 2022.

“Burial arrangement will come up at his residence today at 4:00 p.m

May Almighty Allah repose his soul in aljanna fridaus”.