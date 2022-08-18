Oyo residents commend governor on public workforce

The people of Oyo State town have appreciated the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde-led government towards achieving a clean environment and sustainable employment opportunities for the youths in the community.

The commendation was made on Tuesday at Oyo town when the head of the State Labour Intensive Public Workforce (LIPW) under the Nigeria CAREs operation, Mr Sangogade Olusumbo led members of the State monitoring team to Atiba local government.

The LIPW was conceived to create jobs for the teeming youths population in the rural communities as they are engaged for four hours daily to do public works like clearing the bush of public institutions like schools, courts, community halls, clearing drainages among others for a conducive environment and they are paid ten thousand naira stipend monthly.

A commercial motorcyclist at the Sabo area of Oyo town, Mr Kabiru Waheed said the engagement of the youths was a good approach to end idleness and at the same time, will make a neater environment achievable.

Kabiru added that “these are young men in our community that would have been engaged in criminal activities if they are not doing these and when one thinks about the fact that they are paid ten thousand nairas, we should commend the State government and other stakeholders that put up the program.”

While also appreciating the current administration for the program, two of the beneficiaries in Atiba local government, Mr Abdul-Kadir Ayanwola and Mrs Olayiwola Kafayat who spoke with newsmen during the monitoring exercise, said the post-COVID-19 intervention program has empowered them to have savings and purchasing power while they were also happy to contribute to achieving a clean environment that will attract investors to the community.

In his words, the head of the State monitoring team, Mr Sangogade Olasumbo restated the State government’s readiness to partner with foreign and local bodies to cushion the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, promote a healthy environment for residents of the State while making employment opportunities available to the teeming youths.

The LIPW beneficiaries were picked in eighteen local government areas as the first batch of the program while the second batch will feature the rest of the fifteen local government areas of the State by 2023.