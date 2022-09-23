Oyo traders protest against Seyi Makinde’s advisory council, call for immediate dissolution

The leadership crisis rocking traders in Oyo State took a new turn on Thursday when over 500 traders stormed state government secretariat at Agodi, Ibadan, to protest against what they described as conspiracy to install Alhaji Yekini Abass as Babaloja-General of Oyo State by some members of the executive council in Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

They also alleged that the plan is also supported by some impostors from Canteen Operators Association and Artisans Association planted into the Market Advisory Council by the past administration for political reasons.

Speaking with the journalist shortly after the protest, the President, Coalition of Oyo State Market Youth Forum, Adetunji Sikiru Adetunji, described the alleged attempt by those behind the plan to install Alhaji Yekini Abass, as enemies of the state and traders in Oyo State.

According to him, “The Traders Advisory Council constituted by Engr Seyi Makinde is a fraud and we would not allow it to stay. We are traders, it is unacceptable to lump bricklayers association, musical instrument hiring association, canteen operators association and furniture association with our associations for political reasons.

“We know those who belong to traders associations, we know our leaders and we know those who have shops in our various markets. It’s impossible to allow impostors to hijack our business, more so, all they want is to use our associations to defraud politicians who are desperately looking for votes to buy, likewise tricking the unsuspected traders into applying for illusionary loans after paying non-refundable fees.

“We have said this before and we are repeating it today that we challenge those in the Market Advisory Council to lead a team comprising of state Commissioner for trade and industry, the chairman house committee on trade, commissioner for justice and security agencies to their shops, where they have their investments, show them the businesses they are into and why they want to remain with traders in the state.

“After the investigation into the activities of each member of the Advisory Council both government and members of the public will know why the Oyo State Market Advisory Council should be dissolved, of course this will put an end to the crisis rocking traders associations in Oyo State.