Paris club refund: Consultant petitions police, alleges threat to life by Ebonyi governor

An Abuja-based businessman and financial consultant, Dr Maurice Ibe, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, alleging threat to his life by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Ibe, according to the petition signed by his counsel, Charles Ude, said the governor engaged the services of his consultancy firm to recover $119.4 million being over-deductions and miscellaneous charges wrongfully made by the federal government on foreign loans utiliased by Ebonyi State government from 1995- 2002.

He also alleged that the governor defaulted in the payment of the consultancy fees agreed with his firm, forcing him to seek legal redress.

Ibe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mauritz Walton Nigeria Limited, Abuja, said since a federal high court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ruled in favour of the firm, the governor had resorted to using policemen in the Ebonyi State Command to witch hunt him.

He also claimed that he had noticed clandestine moves by some policemen around his home and office premises in unmarked vehicles, which he has reasons to suspect the men were acting on the instruction of Governor Umahi.

He therefore urged the IGP to proactively take steps to protect him from being attacked or abducted by the policemen.

Reacting, Governor Umahi denied any knowledge of the consultant or having any business engagement with him.

The governor’s media aide, Mr Chooks Oko, told Daily Trust that since Mr Ibe claimed he had petitioned the IGP, the police authorities should be allowed to do their job.

He said: “Ebonyi state does not know any Maurice Ibe. It is good you say he petitioned the police. Let them do their job. They should be bold enough to make him face the law if they discover he is lying. People wake up and imagine all sorts of things just to distract the governor. This one won’t sell.”