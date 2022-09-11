Paul Arkwright: King Charles III’s visit to Nigeria reflected his passions

A former British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright, says King Charles III spent much time with youths during his visit to the country which he noted was a reflection of his passions.

He spoke on Saturday, hours after he (King Charles) was proclaimed as King following the death of Queen Elizabeth. According to him, the 2018 visit, when he (Arkwright) was still the High Commissioner, was to further pursue his passions.

Arkwright said apart from meeting government officials, traditional rulers and others, the 2018 visit when he (Arkwright) was the High Commissioner “reflected, I feel his passions, his interests.

“So, we spent a lot of time with young people. He was encouraging people to get into employment, to develop their skills. There was quite a big emphasis on the environment and sustainability.”

The diplomat also said the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the formal proclamation are great opportunities for the Commonwealth to come together.

“The Commonwealth is very important to King Charles. In 2018 at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London, there was a decision that he would become the Head of the Commonwealth upon the passing of his mother,” Arkwright told Channels Television.

“That is again another smooth transition when it comes to his role as the Head of the Commonwealth. But as the Queen herself used to describe the Commonwealth as a family, I do think that this is a moment for the whole family to come together.

“You are right, there have been strains within the Commonwealth, but I think, at the recent meeting in Kigali, which of course was a meeting held in Africa, we welcomed two new members from Africa. I think the Commonwealth is in good hands.”