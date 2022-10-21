PCN shuts 66 pharmacies, 313 medicine shops in Rivers

Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 66 pharmacies and 313 Patent Medicines Shops in Rivers State for flouting various regulatory standards.

Stephen Esumobi, PCN Director and Head of Enforcement Department, PCN, disclosed yesterday in Port Harcourt following the development that the 379 premises were in Ikwerre, Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas where activities of the offenders are said to constitute threat to public health.

Esumobi said, “Most of the premises were sealed for offences which include operating without registration or renewal of premises certificates, unauthorized sale of medicines of abuse, poor access control to the Poison Cupboards, poor storage facilities, stocking and sale of prescription and other ethical products by Patent Medicine Vendors among others.

“In spite of efforts of the council in Rivers, many patent medicine shop owners and other stakeholders, have chosen to operate in total disregard for public safety. Most patent vendors are not registered with PCN and engage in activities far beyond their scope, thereby endangering public health.”

He cautioned residents to patronise registered and licensed pharmacies and over-the-counter medicines from registered patent medicine shops as he thanked the state Ministry of Health and security agencies for cooperating the PCN to rid the state of non complaint medicine dealers.