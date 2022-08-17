PDP hails Ibrahim Babangida at 81

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on his 81st birthday.

The party described the former military ruler as “a courageous leader, stateman and nationalist who remains exceptionally loyal and committed to national unity, stability and economic development. “

This was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Ologunagba further said, “He is an undiminished quintessence of development-oriented leadership whose government laid solid foundation for infrastructural and policy development in key sectors of our economy.

“He remains a Pan-Nigerian leader and the PDP recognizes and deeply appreciates his continuing role towards the growth and stability of our great Party and the nation at large even in his retirement.

“The PDP celebrates Gen. Babangida on this auspicious occasion and prays to God, in His mercies, to bless him with many more years in good health so that our nation will continue to benefit from his wealth of experience and wise counsel especially in our Party’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from misrule.”