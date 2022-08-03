PDP hails Namadi Sambo at 68

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated former Vice President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, as he celebrates his 68th birthday.

The party described Sambo as an extraordinary statesman, quintessential democrat, exceptionally resourceful and highly organized leader who continues to demonstrate an uncommon commitment towards the unity, peaceful co-existence, stability and development of our nation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said “Over the years, as an Architect, Commissioner of Works, Transport and Housing in Kaduna State, Governor of Kaduna State, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an elder statesman Arc. Namadi Sambo continues to distinguish himself as a dependable administrator and accomplished nationalist.

“As Governor of Kaduna State, he deployed his 11-Points Agenda to revamp the critical sectors, ensured security of lives and property, empowered the people and achieved unprecedented human capital and infrastructural development across the State, in line with the manifesto of the PDP.

“As Vice President, he brought his wealth of experience, loyalty and dedication to bear on the numerous successes of the President Goodluck Jonathan-led PDP administration.

“The PDP appreciates Arc. Namadi Sambo’s roles with other leaders in ensuring the stability, growth and success of our Party, the PDP, in our mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from misrule.”

The party prayed to God to grant him many more years in good health.