Peter Obi: Attack on Apostle Suleman underscores level of insecurity in Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said that the recent attack on the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, underscores the level of insecurity in the country.

In a statement on his official Facebook Page, the LP flagbearer said “Ugly acts like these are reported from different parts of the country on a daily basis, and it is saddening.

“Such acts of terrorism, violence and criminality are highly condemnable. The high level of insecurity that has continued to plague our nation has continued to clog up the nation’s wheel of progress.”

Obi restated his commitment to the fight against insecurity as his first priority in governance when voted into power.

“I am saddened by the lives lost during the attack; one life lost to insecurity, is one too many. I pray God to grant the victims eternal rest.

“May God also comfort the bereaved families. I call on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of such acts and bring them to book,” the former Anambra State governor stated.

A brutal attack

Gunmen on last Friday attacked a convoy ferrying popular cleric Apostle Johnson Suleiman in Edo state.

Authorities within the Police Force confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to the Edo State Police Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, Suleman is safe and sound.

However, three policemen and two civilian drivers attached to the Apostle were killed in the attack. One domestic worker was also killed while search is ongoing for a second domestic worker.

The police command disclosed that the DPO of Auchi Division and his team mobilised to the scene of the incident on receipt of the information and killed one of the gunmen.

An aggressive manhunt for the fleeing criminals is said to be ongoing.

According to some sources, Suleman was returning from a foreign trip when the gunmen attacked his convoy along the Benin-Auchi road.