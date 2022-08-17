The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has rejoiced with the former military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babangida on his 81st birthday.

The former Anambra governor in a congratulatory message via his official Twitter account, on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that Babangida’s contributions to opening up Nigeria’s economy remain immeasurable.

He wrote, “On behalf of my family and me, I wish to most sincerely congratulate our revered leader, Your Excellency, General Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of your 81st birthday today. Your contributions to opening up Nigeria’s economy remain immeasurable.

“May the almighty and merciful God grant you more healthy, fruitful, and happy years; and continue to bless and protect you and your family always.”