Peter Obi: Floods will have consequences on food production

The flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has raised concerns about the flood ravaging several parts of the country.

He said the ravaging floods will have “deleterious” consequences on food production, as well as orchestrate higher food prices at a time the country is contending with rising food insecurity due to banditry and insurgency.

Several states in the country have in recent weeks been submerged in water due to extensive flooding which has left hundreds of people dead and displaced thousands of others.

Reacting to the disaster in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi said that the devastating enormity of the flooding and the damages it has wreaked is mind-boggling.

While sympathizing with those directly affected by the loss of lives and properties, the former Anambra State governor appealed to the Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to expeditiously assist victims of the natural disaster.

The post read, “The devastating enormity of the 2022 flooding and the damages it has wreaked on several states, namely, Benue, Kogi, Anambra, Delta, Bayelsa and Nasarawa, is mind-boggling. So far, over 600 lives were reportedly lost, and over 2 million people displaced.

“I sympathize with those directly affected by the loss of lives and properties. At a time our country contends with rising food insecurity due to banditry and insurgency, the ravaging floods will have deleterious consequences on food production, as well as orchestrate higher food prices. I call on FGN and NEMA to expeditiously assist those affected by this natural disaster.

The Federal Government had earlier faulted state governments for not heeding early warnings issued by its agencies.

Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA), Clement Nze, had blamed state governments for disregarding “adequate and timely warnings” and weather advisories issued by the various Federal Government agencies.

“If our predictions were heeded by relevant sub-nationals, we will not have been where we are today,” Eze said.

“But I am believing that following this year’s flood disaster across the land, the consciousness of relevant actors especially sub-nationals will be awakened to do the needful once they receive all these advisories