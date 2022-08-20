Peter Obi meets Olu Of Warri

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has met with the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The former Governor of Anambra State visited the monarch at his palace in the ancient town of Warri, Delta State, on Friday.

Obi’s visit was on the occasion of the Olu of Warri’s first anniversary of his ascension to the throne.

Activities marking the celebration continued at Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of the Itsekiri, with cultural display and homage paid by Itsekiri sons and daughters at home and abroad.

The week-long programme is expected to be rounded off on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the Palace Church in Warri.