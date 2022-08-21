Physically challenged to be employed as teachers in Anambra schools

As part of the inclusive governance mantra of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State, there are plans to employ persons living with disabilities to teach in schools across the state so long as they qualify and meet the requisite requirements for recruitment.

Disclosing this to our correspondent at Hollywood Event Centre, Awka, on Saturday, the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Mr. Don Onyenji, said it was part of the inclusive governance mechanism of Governor Soludo that every strata of the society must be involved in governance as it meant giving government back to the people.

Onyenji explained that blind people and other physically challenged persons were part of governance in the Soludo administration.

He also disclosed that special allocation was given and still being giving to physically challenged people in the state; that they have special considerations in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise.

He was of the opinion that at the end of the employments, physically challenged persons would be teaching in the schools because according to him, they have the mental capacity to impart knowledge irrespective of physical disabilities and deformities.

He added that nobody was being excluded so long as the person was qualified, having endured the disabilities through the university acquiring degrees and relevant certificates; that he or she cannot be denied employments.

The commissioner said Soludo was bringing solution to everybody, including the physically challenged, disclosing that a lot of spectacular things had been happening in the tourism and entertainment sectors.

He said any physically challenged person who could sing, perform, act or do anything in entertainment was protected and guaranteed.