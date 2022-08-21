Plateau council boss blames governor for unpaid workers’ salaries

The embattled Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, Joshua Laven, has said the state government has ignored his demands for the payment of his council workers’ salaries, despite his letter to the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He said the workers had been unpaid for several months and blamed the situation on Governor Simon Lalong.

Laven, who has been having a running battle with the state government over his office, spoke with journalists in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He explained that he had six court judgments against the state government, challenging its“illegal and forcible” termination of his tenure, adding that the state government refused to grant him access to the council secretariat to complete his one-year tenure.

“My court victory is a victory for democracy in Nigeria, I can assure you that the precedent I have laid down in Plateau saved the present administration in the state from imposing all local government chairmen without an election.

Laven explained that because he was a law-abiding citizen, he allowed the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct the election which was contested only by the All Progressives Congress (APC).