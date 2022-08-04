Nigeria

Plateau revokes license of all private primary, secondary schools

August 4, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Both Governor Simon Lalong and Senator Gyang have noted that the purported invitation for the turbaning of one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as Sarkin Kerana is a threat to the peaceful coexistence of the people of the North-Central State.

The Plateau Government on Thursday revoked the licenses of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools in the state.

Commissioner of Education, Elizabeth Wampum, disclosed this at a press conference.

Wampum said the decision was taken after it was discovered that 5,000 private schools were operating without a license.

The commissioner noted that about 90 per cent of the schools do not adhere to government policies and mandates.

“This is to inform the general public that the operating license of all private Nursery/Pre-primary, Primary, Junior Secondary and Senior Secondary Schools in the State will have to revalidate their certification,” Wampum said.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Cross River governor approves 100% increase in salaries of judiciary workers

Related Stories