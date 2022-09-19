Police kill abductors of four pastors in Cross River

Cross River State Police Command has neutralised two out of the three suspects, who abducted some pastors in August 2022, at Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the pastors had gone for a church planting ceremony in Creek Town, but were kidnapped on the waterways by the assailants, who were later paid N10 million as a ransom for their release.

Confirming the development, yesterday, in Calabar, the state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan, said the breakthrough by Awodi Abdulhameed-led Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Squad, ACKS, sting Unit and Op Akpakwu (Government House) who carried out the covert operation based on credible intelligence.

Aminu said: “It is true that we neutralised two kidnap kingpins involved in the kidnap of some pastors, who went to church planting at Creek Town, Odukpani LGA of the state.

“Two couldn’t make it alive, while the third who is now at large, was severely injured during a gun battle. We also want to appeal to locals to be on the lookout for anyone with gun wounds in their community.”