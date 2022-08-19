Police arraign suspect for blocking federal highway, armed robbery in Benue￼

The Police Command in Benue Friday arraigned a suspect, Nyinnyin Ushazungwe, 19, before a Makurdi Upper Area Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, illegal blocking of federal highway and armed robbery.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was reported by one Benson Pember of Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) Makurdi, on Wednesday.

Shaagee alleged that the complainant, while on transit along Achoho Aliade/Gboko Road, arrested the defendant, with others, where they mounted a road block, collecting money from traders and brought him to the SCID.

She said that Ushazungwe of Opposite St. Lucy’s Parish Awajir, Konshisha LGA, mounted an illegal revenue check point and was collecting money from motorists at Achoho village.

She said the defendents were claiming to be collecting tax for Benue State Government.

She said during Police investigation, they were re-arrested for committing the offence, while his co-conspirators James Akopa and Gomna, (real name unknown) were now at large.

She argued they contravened Sections 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue State and sections 1(1)2(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act 2004.

The Prosecutor said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention, the defendant denied all the allegations.

The Magistrate, Rose Iyorshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 to one reliable surety who shall be a civil servant.

Iyorshe further adjourned the case to September 12 for further mention.