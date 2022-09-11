Police arrest ‘armed robbers,’ recover pistols, others in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a five-man gang, who specialises in carrying out various criminal activities in different parts of the state.

The operatives in the process, also recovered one berreta pistol, three motorcycles, one axe, three machetes, one police belt, one Sumec generator, 13 different brands of phones and other incriminating items.

A statement by the police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the criminal gang were responsible for over 25 armed robbery, kidnapping, car-snatching incidents that happened along the Oko Ufuma, Uga, Amaokpala Expressway, in Orumba North and Aguata Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the most recent, according to the confessional statement of one the suspects is an attack in a hotel on August 13, at Ndikelionwu, where a female staff was raped and the gang also made away with three televisions and other items.

He said the police carried out the arrests based on credible information it got on September 6.

He pointed out that the Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, while charging the operatives to sustain the tempo on eliminating the criminal elements in the state, assured that the confidence repose in the police shall not be taken for granted, adding that all suspects shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigations

The statement read, “Police operatives attached to Oko divisional headquarters, acting on a credible information in the early hours of 6/9/2022 burst a criminal hide out, an uncompleted building along Oko Ufuma expressway in Orumba North LGA, arrested one Okechukwu Okpo ‘M’ age 24years of Ndobasi village, Ebonyi State.

“One locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges and three plasma television were recovered The criminal gang on sighting the police vehicle opened fire on the operatives. The operatives responded and swiftly engaged the armed robbers in a gun battle, while other gang members fleed the scene, Okechukwu was arrested.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the gang were responsible for over 25 armed robbery, kidnapping, car-snatching incidents that have happened along Oko Ufuma, Uga, Amaokpala expressway, among others .

“The most recent, according to the confessional statement of the suspect (Okechukwu) is an attack in a hotel on 13/8/2022 at Ndikelionwu, were a female staff was raped and the gang also made away with three television and other items. Also efforts are emplaced to arrest other fleeing gang members.

“In another development, on 9/9/2022 at about 11pm, operatives attached to Neni in conjunction with the local security arrested one Chukwubike Anieto ‘m’ Aged 20years from Agulu, Chukwuemerie Ike ‘M’ aged 36years from Agulu, Chidera muo ‘M’ aged 25years from Neni and Chukwuma i

Isreal ‘M’ aged 28 years all residing at Umuezeani Village, Akwaeze.

“One berreta pistol, three motorcycles, one axe, three matchets, one police belt, one sumec generator, thirteen different brands of phones and other incriminating items . Immediate search in their house led to the recovery of the above.

“On interrogation by the police operatives, reveals that the gang attacked a police constable, dispossess him of his personal belonging on 29/8/2022 along Umukabia Okofia village, Neni.

“Also most recently, the gang were caught in the act on 9/9/2022 in an attempt to rob a lady of her belonging along Okofia village, Neni.”