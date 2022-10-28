Police bust gang of ladies, men who lure victims for kidnapping via Facebook

The Enugu State Police Command has smashed a kidnapping gang which specialised in getting victims to be kidnapped from facebook.

The gang’s modus operandi was discovered following their arrest by Operatives serving at Udenu Police Division.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspects were arrested on October 6, 2022 at about 1:25pm.

According to Ndukwe, on that fateful day, operatives from Udenu Police Division promptly responded to a distress call and arrested six kidnapping suspects and rescued two of their victims at Igbokwube Village, Amalla in Udenu Local Government Area.

The suspects include: Okechi Chijioke, 29; and Ugwu Christiana, 24; and Ndidi Ekwueme, 27.

Others are Chinwe Okoro, 35; Nwabueze Friday, 26; and Titus Ekeh, 70.

The police described Chijioke and Christiana as principal suspects in the crime game.

Ekwueme was said to be the juju priestess, Okoro served as ransom receiver for the gang and Ekeh, provides the accommodation used for keeping the kidnapped victims.

Ndukwe said that ongoing investigation revealed that Chijioke lured the victims through Facebook, with the promise of selling cheap clothes and bags to them.

He added: “But instead, took them to the said location working with his cohorts, and obtained a combined ransom of about N500,000.00 without releasing them, before they were apprehended and the victims rescued.

“One Dane gun, one mock gun, one tricycle, one gas burner, one 8-inches Winco foam, four bags containing clothing materials and other incriminating items were recovered from them.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.”