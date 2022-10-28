Police bust gang of ladies, men who lure victims for kidnapping via Facebook

The Enugu State Police Command has smashed a kidnapping gang which specialised in getting victims to be kidnapped from facebook.
The gang’s modus operandi was discovered following their arrest by Operatives serving at Udenu Police Division.
The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndukwe, said the suspects were arrested on October 6, 2022 at about 1:25pm.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- ISWSC: Defecation polluting Imo water source
- Monday Ubani: Muhammadu Buhari will leave good legacy by releasing Nnamdi Kanu
- NAF probes ‘accidental air strikes on civilians’
- Aminu Tambuwal: ASR Initiative’s N2.5 billion projects will bridge health sector manpower shortfall
- Naira redesign: EFCC to clampdown on currency speculators, bureaux de change
- Segun Mimiko: I won’t ditch Nyesom Wike, other PDP governors
- Muhammadu Buhari reaffirms commitment to democratic values￼
- NASU urges Nigerian government to pay salary arrears for period of strike
- FIRS begins direct collection of taxes from online gaming operators
- Anambra governor cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others
According to Ndukwe, on that fateful day, operatives from Udenu Police Division promptly responded to a distress call and arrested six kidnapping suspects and rescued two of their victims at Igbokwube Village, Amalla in Udenu Local Government Area.
The suspects include: Okechi Chijioke, 29; and Ugwu Christiana, 24; and Ndidi Ekwueme, 27.
Others are Chinwe Okoro, 35; Nwabueze Friday, 26; and Titus Ekeh, 70.
The police described Chijioke and Christiana as principal suspects in the crime game.
Ekwueme was said to be the juju priestess, Okoro served as ransom receiver for the gang and Ekeh, provides the accommodation used for keeping the kidnapped victims.
Ndukwe said that ongoing investigation revealed that Chijioke lured the victims through Facebook, with the promise of selling cheap clothes and bags to them.
He added: “But instead, took them to the said location working with his cohorts, and obtained a combined ransom of about N500,000.00 without releasing them, before they were apprehended and the victims rescued.
“One Dane gun, one mock gun, one tricycle, one gas burner, one 8-inches Winco foam, four bags containing clothing materials and other incriminating items were recovered from them.
“The suspects will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Court orders Nigerian government to return Nnamdi Kanu to Kenya
- Yemi Osinbajo presides over hybrid FEC meeting
- Muhammadu Buhari wants trade relations beyond gas exports to South Korea
- Fire erupts at WAEC office, officials assure on vital documents
- EFCC re-arraigns suspended AGF
- Former Ekiti governor’s ‘fraud’ trial stalled
- LASTMA: Scarcity of fuels not enough reason to block roads
- NSEMA: 21 councils, 382 communities affected by flood in Niger
- WMA committed to improve global health systems by addressing inequalities
- Abia oilbearing communities hold ASOPADEC accountable for N14 billion