Police commission promotes 40 DCPs to CPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted 40 deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and two assistant commissioners to the rank of commissioner.

The promotion was approved after the officers had an interactive session with the commission.

Ikechukwu Ani, PSC spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said the commission also promoted two commissioners of police — Abdul Yari Lafia and Rudouf Echebi — to the rank of assistant inspector of police (AIG).

“The new commissioners of police are Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, presently DCP, SCID, Ondo state command; Idegwu Basil Okuoma, DCP federal operations, force headquarters Abuja; Zachariah Dera Achinyan, National Defence College Abuja; Sule Balarebe, DCP DFA, Sokoto state command; Zango Ibrahim Baba, DCP SFU, FCIID Annex, Lagos; Maiyaki Mohammed Baba, DCP Admin, Kebbi state command; Ishiaku Mohammed, DCP finance force headquarters; Margret Agebe Ochalla, team leader, IGP monitoring unit and presently gender coordinator of the Nigeria Police Force; Benneth Igwe, DCP OPs FCT command and Mohammed Abdul Suleiman, second in command, Force Education Officer,” the statement reads.

“Others are Ajala Elijah Ayoola, DCP FMIU, Lagos; Romokere Godsgift Ibani, DCP SCID, Abia state command; Akika Augustine, deputy commandant, Police College, Ikeja; Peter W. Wagbara, DCP Admin, Rivers state command; Ogundare Dare Emmanuel, DCP SCID, Kebbi state command; Chris Omonzokpea Aimionowane, DCP Ops zone 13 Ukpo; Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, former DCP admin, FCT command and presently in FCIID, Abuja; Polycarp Chilaka Dibia, DCP zone 6 Benin.

“Others are Ogunrinde Banji, DCP force CID, Annex Lagos; Sybil Olufunmilayo Akinfenwa, DCP Homicide, FCIID annex Lagos; Ita Lazarus Uko-Udom DCP DFA zone 12 Bauchi; Samuel Titus Musa, DCP SCID, Enugu state command and Ochogwu Abbas Ogbeh, second-in-command, force legal.

“The newly promoted commissioners also include; John Ayuba Babangida, DCP DFA, Ekiti state command; Kayode Adetunmbi, DCP Ops, zone 9 Umuahia; Aderemi Olufemi Adeoye, DCP OPs Anambra state command; Dayo Ariyo, DCP border patrol; Stephen Olarewaju, DCP, DFA, Nasarawa state command; Remigius Okwor, DCP, DCP force headquarters police accounts and budget annex Lagos; Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, DCP SCID, Ogun state command.

“Others are Fayodade Adegoke Mustapha, DCP SCID Lagos state command; Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, DCP OPs Ondo state command; Umar Shehu Nadada, DCP OPs Nasarawa state command; Mustapha Mohammed Bala, DCP SCID Imo state Command; Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke, DCP OPs PAP western command Lagos; Ibrahim Abdullahi, DCP general investigation FIICD; Akinwale Adeniran, DCP DFA, zone 8 Lokoja; Mamman Dauda, DCP OPs Zamfara State Command; Mohammed Bala Labbo, DCP Communication, Kebbi State Command; Umaru Madaki, DCP Nursing, Kano State Command; Nkechi Eze, O/C medical Rivers state command and Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen, O/C medical, Taraba state command.”