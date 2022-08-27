Police: Girl who went missing in Lagos found in Bauchi

A teenager who was declared missing in Lagos has been found in Bauchi State, the police said on Friday.

According to a police statement, “Mildred Joshua Ebuka”, a 17-year-old girl, had left her home in Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday to deliver a wig cap to her aunt’s friend in Ikorodu.

On the way, she stopped a taxi bus not far from her home.

But police officials said she had been found in Bauchi, asking the public to alert her parents.

“She hails from Lagos and speaks English Language fluently. Wore light blue blouse shirt and trouser, fair in complexion and she has no tribal mark,” the Bauchi state police said in a statement signed by spokesperson Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, the Bauchi police said a parent had been found.

“It is with utmost gratitude to GOD Almighty that Bauchi State Command have located the parent of (Mildred Joshua Ebuka) not her real name, her name is Jenifer Joshua Anga and presently she will be reunited with her family in good health condition. Thank you for your patriotism,” the Twitter post read.