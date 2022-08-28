Nigeria

Police IRT arrests bandits’ informants

August 28, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah has said many terrorists have been feared killed in a foiled attack by its tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums at Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the State early hours of Friday.

The Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has arrested a deadly kidnap-for-ransom syndicate, which kidnapped the wife and two children of a serving lawmaker, Hon. Dr Ibrahim Aminu, in Katsina State.

The key suspects, Muttaka Ibrahim, Suleiman Rabiu and Surajo, all male and natives of Bakori LGA of Katsina State were arrested for allegedly supplying the information that led to the assault on the lawmaker and kidnap of his family members.

The police said during investigation, Ibrahim confessed to the crime, saying that he and other gang members were informants to Sanni Tukur, a.k.a Abacha, who is responsible for terrorising people in villages and towns in Katsina and Zamfara States.

Read Also:  Ekiti, Kwara agree to combat cross-border bandits, kidnappers

They were said to have volunteered information to the bandit leader leading to the kidnapping of Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Aminu’s wife and six others.

Other victims of the syndicate include Buhari Usman, also know as Fedeco, Nazaradeen Ibrahim, Amandallah Ahmad, Ibrahim Suleiman, Sumayya Nura and Yahaya Bura, who are currently in the captivity of the gang.

The kidnappers received ₦11 million and another ₦10 million as ransoms for the lawmaker’s wife and children at different times.

Ibrahim, however, admitted to have received a payment of ₦130,000 from the gang leader, adding that one Yusuf Bala of Zaria was his accomplice.

He also admitted that the bandit leader collected a total of ₦6,500,000 from other victims they kidnapped at Yankwani town.

Read Also:  EFCC arrests, grills NDDC’s account director over ₦25 billion fraud

The police authorities through the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has assured that all the suspects are going to be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the laws of the nation.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories