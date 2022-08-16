Police nab five ‘pipeline vandals’ in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa Police Command has said its operatives have arrested five suspected vandals that specialise in blowing up crude oil pipelines, illegal bunkering and other criminality.

The spokesman for the Command Asinim Butswat made this known in Yenagoa on Tuesday during the parade of the suspects at the State Police Headquarters.

Those paraded were Messrs. Kelvin Sutomwa Martin, 37; Ebiebere Paul, 42; Christian Ayibatariworio, 43; Owori Clarkson Paul, 45 and Beregha Kingsley, 32.

The spokesman said in recent times, the Command was confronted with reported cases of pipeline vandalism, sea piracy and illegal oil bunkering activities.

He said those crimes had negatively impacted the environment, most especially the marine life and the economy of the country at large.

He recalled that on July 30 at 0200 hours, pipeline vandals blew up a trunkline carrying crude oil from Omoku to Brass terminal at Etiama, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He said in a related incident on August 11, the same suspected vandals with the aid of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blew up a crude oil delivery pipeline at Obama Tekere River which supplies crude oil to Brass Terminal.

Worried by the attacks, Butswat said the Commissioner of Police, Ben Nebolisa Okolo, charged the command’s tactical teams to intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

The spokesman said: “Consequently, on 6th August 2022 at about 1145 hours, acting on credible intelligence, the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit arrested one Kelvin Sutomwa Martin, aka Lugard at Agbura, Yenagoa, aged 37.

“The suspect has been on the wanted list of the command for various offences such as: kidnapping, sea piracy and pipeline vandalism. Upon interrogation, the suspect mentioned his cohorts who are residents of Ogbolomabiri, Nembe LGA.

“In a follow up operation on 12 August, 2022, operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in collaboration with youths working for Labrador Security outfit arrested one Ebiebere Paul, 42, Christian Ayibatariworio, 43, Owori Clarkson Paul, 45, and Beregha Kingsley, 32, aka Kalaboy, after a fierce gun battle at their hideout in Nembe Ogbolomabiri and Nembe creek.

“All the suspects have confessed to their involvement in the recent attacks on a crude oil delivery pipeline at Obama Tekere River and a trunkline at Etiama, Nembe Local Government Area.”