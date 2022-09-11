Police probe teenager’s ‘suicide’ in Osun

The Osun State Police Command, on Sunday, said it had commenced a probe on circumstances surrounding the reported suicide by a teenager, Victor Olonade, in Ilesa.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, explained that the deceased was found hanging in his father’s compound on Saturday.

The command also claimed that when its officers visited the scene of the crime to recover the corpse, there were no signs of violence on the body.

The statement read in part, “At about 2:30pm, on Saturday, one Agboola Olusola ‘M’ of 049 Isokun Street, Ilesa, reported at Ilesa ‘A’ Division that Olonade Tomiwa Victor ‘M’ aged 19 years, a student of Ipetu Ijesa College of Technology, Osun State, was found dead by hanging in a compound with telephone cable.

“Scene of the crime was visited and no mark of violence was found on the body. Corpse deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa. The case is still under investigation.”