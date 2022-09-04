Police rescue kidnapped Katsina PDP assembly candidate, others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Ibrahim Tafashiya and several others who were kidnapped by terrorists in Kankia Local government Area of Katsina State on Saturday night, were yesterday rescued by the Police in the state.

Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Superintendent Gambo Isah, who had earlier confirmed the abduction, said the rescue followed the police’s prompt response to the distress call it received.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer of Kankia Superintendent Ilyasu Ibrahim led his men, blocked the terrorists and engaged them in a gun duel leading to the rescue of the victims.

“The terrorists also came to the residence of the Registrar of the Isa Kaita College of Education, Salisu Gide within the metropolis and abducted him and his wife.

“Upon receipt of their distress call, we engaged the terrorists and rescued the registrar but the terrorists succeeded in taking away his wife’’.

Isah, however, assured the public that an operation is ongoing with a view to rescuing her and others in captivity as the terrorists, were sighted somewhere in Batsari Local Government Area axis.

Meanwhile, a similar incident occurred Sunday morning at about 5:17 am at Sabuwar Kwata in Jibiya Local Government Area where the terrorists abducted three persons comprising two children and an adult.