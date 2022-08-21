Police rescue two suspected kidnappers from angry mob in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued two suspected kidnappers from an angry mob.

The Delta State Police Command, led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

He said, “On the spot inquiry, it was discovered that they were suspected kidnappers.”

“A woman also accused the boys of kidnapping her 17-year-old son earlier that day.

“The two suspects, Oti Shevire ‘m’ aged 32 years and Amos (surname unknown), upon interrogation, confessed to the crime and led the policemen to their hideout, where the victim was rescued and is currently receiving treatment. Suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.”