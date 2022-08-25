Police seal off NNPP headquarters in Maiduguri, arrest senatorial candidate

The Borno state government has sealed off the state headquarters of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The party’s headquarters alongside some of its offices were sealed by the Borno State Urban Development Management Board on Thursday.

NNPP Borno State gubernatorial candidate, Dr Umaru Alkali, confirmed this while addressing newsmen in Maiduguri.

He added that the party’s Central Senatorial Candidate, Hon Attom Muhammad Maigira, was arrested after he honored a police invitation and currently behind the bar.

He said the policemen was deployed to the Party Secretariats along Abbaganaram and Gidan Maradara area between Wednesday and Thursday to prevent the party faithful entry their offices.

Newsmen who visited the Abbagannaram junction at exactly 11:30am sited dozens of anti-riot policemen and civilians joint task force (CJTF) stationed there with patrol vehicles.