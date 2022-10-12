Police train personnel on modern investigation , prosecution of cases

The Kebbi State Police Command, on Wednesday commenced a two-day training of its personnel on modern methods of investigation and prosecution of cases.

Launching the training at the command’s headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, appreciated and commended the organisers of the workshop.

Newsmen report that the training, for Area Crime Officers (ACOS), Divisional Crime Officers (DCOS), and Investigation Police Officers (IPOS), was organised by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Magaji-Kontagora observed that the training was apt and timely in view of its importance to case determination.

He said: “There is no better time than now for a workshop like this to be held, in order to keep our detectives abreast of modern methods of investigating cases in line with international best practices.

“In the same vain, the Kebbi State Police Command under my watch, will continue to organise workshops, seminars and conferences, not only in the areas of investigation and prosecution of cases, but in civility to members of the public, crowd control, and others.

“This is with a view to refreshing the memories of personnel to discharge their duties effectively, most especially during the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.”

The Commissioner assured facilitators and participants that the command would do all within its powers to ensure a conducive environment for cross fertilisation of ideas, as well as robust discussions.

He advised the participants to take advantage of the opportunity the training offered, by acquiring knowledge and utilising it in order to move the command and the Police to greater heights.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Deputy Commissioner, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mr Ogundare Dare, described investigation and prosecution as one of the cardinal aspects of police duty.

Dare, however, noted that thorough investigation was key to securing convictions in courts, hence the need for training of personnel to achieve the set goal.