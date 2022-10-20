Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters

The Police have explained why it fired teargas at protesters at the Lekki tollgate in commemoration of the #EndSARS second anniversary.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin explained the protesters were already gathering at the toll gate as opposed to doing a peaceful procession.

The Nation reports police started firing the teargas when the protesters laid some coffins at the tollgate to round off their demonstration.

Despite heavy police presence, some young Nigerians, including popular singer Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and comedian Mr Macaroni joined the solidarity walk.

Police operatives also arrested four persons while firing teargas into the air.

Those arrested were identified as Ifeanyi, Olamide Raheemi, Samuel Ishola and one unidentified person. They were detained in a police van.

Many protesters, onlookers and journalists, took to their heels as the teargas saturated the air.

Reacting on Twitter, Hundeyin said: “A stitch in time saves nine. They were already gathering at the toll gate as opposed to doing a peaceful procession. The minimal force was used. No injury or fatality.

“Peaceful persons were allowed to move around without interference from the police. Some of them that decided to be lawless and start mounting the toll complex, an action threatening the existing law and order in the area, were dispersed with teargas.

“There was no use of a baton, neither was there physical contact. We equally do not have any record of shooting. We would, however, appreciate evidence of gunshots, maybe a video, to enable us take appropriate action.”