The Police have explained why it fired teargas at protesters at the Lekki tollgate in commemoration of the #EndSARS second anniversary.
Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin explained the protesters were already gathering at the toll gate as opposed to doing a peaceful procession.
The Nation reports police started firing the teargas when the protesters laid some coffins at the tollgate to round off their demonstration.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Police: Why we teargassed #EndSARSMemorial protesters
- Elections won’t affect 2023 census — NPC
- WAEC launches digital certificate
- EFCC arraigns ex-Lagos attorney-general over alleged $200,000 laundering
- INTERPOL arrests over 70 suspected fraudsters linked to black axe cult in Nigeria
- Nigerian government launches partnership for digital skills programme with Coursera
- #EndSARS anniversary: Security agents disperse protesters, harass reporters
- Falz: #EndSARS not a political movement
- Ekiti speaker Funminiyi Afuye passes on at 66
- Soldiers video: DHQ warns politicians, social media handlers against fake news
Despite heavy police presence, some young Nigerians, including popular singer Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and comedian Mr Macaroni joined the solidarity walk.
Police operatives also arrested four persons while firing teargas into the air.
Those arrested were identified as Ifeanyi, Olamide Raheemi, Samuel Ishola and one unidentified person. They were detained in a police van.
Many protesters, onlookers and journalists, took to their heels as the teargas saturated the air.
Reacting on Twitter, Hundeyin said: “A stitch in time saves nine. They were already gathering at the toll gate as opposed to doing a peaceful procession. The minimal force was used. No injury or fatality.
“Peaceful persons were allowed to move around without interference from the police. Some of them that decided to be lawless and start mounting the toll complex, an action threatening the existing law and order in the area, were dispersed with teargas.
“There was no use of a baton, neither was there physical contact. We equally do not have any record of shooting. We would, however, appreciate evidence of gunshots, maybe a video, to enable us take appropriate action.”
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Court stops National Assembly workers’ proposed strike
- Ebonyi government suspends permanent secretary, governor’s aide over ‘missing diesel’
- Ahmad Lawan: Ninth Senate the most productive since 1999
- FUTA students resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday
- Muhammadu Buhari wishes Sierra Leone peaceful 2023 general elections
- Official: Plateau university resumes lectures October 24
- US commits $1 million in response to flooding across Nigeria
- Ekiti speaker was one of our finest – Oyo speaker
- Tanker explosion: FRSC diverts traffic on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- NDDC needs prudent, resourceful manager – Group